Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $26.70. 695,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,115. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.12. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 363,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 363,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,510 shares of company stock worth $991,556. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

