National Bankshares Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$17.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.16.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 1.4 %

D.UN stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,841. The firm has a market capitalization of C$737.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.59. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.90 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.96 per share, with a total value of C$74,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,767,915 shares in the company, valued at C$131,168,008.40. In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.96 per share, with a total value of C$74,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,767,915 shares in the company, valued at C$131,168,008.40. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.56 per share, with a total value of C$293,401.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,563,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,829,912.27. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 304,700 shares of company stock worth $5,079,104.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

