National Bankshares Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$17.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.
D.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.16.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 1.4 %
D.UN stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,841. The firm has a market capitalization of C$737.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.59. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.90 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
