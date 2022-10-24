Nationwide Fund Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nationwide Fund Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 13.1% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $138,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.17 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.08.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

