Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

NAII opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

