Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.24 million and $1,850.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00137391 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00257691 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00061372 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022475 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,699,182 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.