NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $20.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after buying an additional 994,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after buying an additional 1,909,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NEO opened at $6.26 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $787.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

