Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 97,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 123,776 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 43,792 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IBML stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,019 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

