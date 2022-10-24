Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.66. 65,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,154. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $63.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

