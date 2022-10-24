Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after buying an additional 514,079 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,170,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,535. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

