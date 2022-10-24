Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 137.6% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.49. 2,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,398. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

