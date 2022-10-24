Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.31. 13,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.23 and a 12-month high of $161.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

