Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New $537,000 Investment in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,111. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

