Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.0% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 138,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 896,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 62,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $28.91. 132,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,692,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

