Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 57,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

