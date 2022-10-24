Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,129,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,529,000 after acquiring an additional 168,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,142. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

