Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 535 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in NIKE by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.89. 209,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526,142. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

