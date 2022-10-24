Nexo Price Tops $0.94 (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004832 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $523.87 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexo has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,508.58 or 0.28477010 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

