NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $76.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

