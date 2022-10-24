NextNav (NN) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NextNav to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NextNav and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 1 2 0 2.67 NextNav Competitors 74 482 563 19 2.46

NextNav currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 417.54%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 16.16%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

66.5% of NextNav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NextNav and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav -3,000.89% -86.23% -37.36% NextNav Competitors -288.25% 5.64% 3.96%

Volatility and Risk

NextNav has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextNav and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 -$144.67 million -0.98 NextNav Competitors $5.46 billion $859.42 million 16.60

NextNav’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextNav. NextNav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

