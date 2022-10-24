Nexum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Nexum has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $335,944.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexum Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

