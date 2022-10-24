NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0000

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $23.96 and approximately $932,257.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,348.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023465 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00042738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022728 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005109 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.00000064 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,093,190.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

