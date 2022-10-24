Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,785,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,699,839.76.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 16,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$4,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 84,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$26,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$1,850.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 45,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 21,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$7,560.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 33,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$11,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 27,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$9,720.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Up 7.1 %

NHK traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.30. 146,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,717. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$36.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.