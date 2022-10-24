NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,162,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $88.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

