Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $115.24 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $115,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,886,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $124.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,713,383. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

