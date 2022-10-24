Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $51.41 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $51,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $456.48. 67,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

