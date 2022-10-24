Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $64.14 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,634,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 44,475 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,748,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $924,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,369,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

