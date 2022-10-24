Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $48,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,899,652. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

