Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,148 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $72,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $3.54 on Monday, hitting $150.60. 118,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,962. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $266.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

