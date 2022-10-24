Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.84

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Noah in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Down 11.2 %

The company has a market cap of $761.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 75.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Noah by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.