Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Raymond James

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOK. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.70 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.17.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.