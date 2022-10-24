Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Lowered to €9.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €10.00 ($10.20) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.60 ($11.84) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.61) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.01.

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

