Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.16% of Northwest Natural worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 10.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 50.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 4.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.9 %

NWN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,602. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

