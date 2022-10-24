Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the period. Northwest Pipe comprises 2.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned 5.13% of Northwest Pipe worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 174,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NWPX traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,568. The firm has a market cap of $331.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.