Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Increased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Profile

NVS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 95,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.27. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.