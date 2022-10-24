Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.84 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $86.54 million and $2.84 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $14.70 or 0.00076256 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

