NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Stake Cut by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,412,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650,845 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.46% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $73,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 181,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NUAG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

