Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 0.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nutrien by 48.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.42. 256,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,600. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

