NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 646,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $98,061,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,105,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $167,604,000 after purchasing an additional 247,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $125.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

