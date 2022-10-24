NXM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $162.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $288.18 million and $162.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $43.70 or 0.00227109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.07 or 0.99984393 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00044116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005153 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 44.20538995 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $189.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.