Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.34.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 12.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
