Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0586 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $294.40 million and approximately $23.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.87 or 0.06955299 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082956 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00032108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00061059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05880912 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $23,820,289.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

