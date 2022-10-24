OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.03. Approximately 174,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,618,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGC shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.39.

OceanaGold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.75.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$292.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

