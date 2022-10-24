Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,524,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

