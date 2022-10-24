Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,750 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 2.2% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $30,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.75.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $10.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.66. 25,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,970. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

