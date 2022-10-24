Once Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Once Capital Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises approximately 1.9% of Once Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in SentinelOne by 70.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 159,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 65,869 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 44,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,011. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $544,480 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on S. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

