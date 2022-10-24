ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
ONE Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OGS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,071. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Insider Transactions at ONE Gas
In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $33,454,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after acquiring an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,585,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 170,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
