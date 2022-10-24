ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,071. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $33,454,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after acquiring an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,585,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 170,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

