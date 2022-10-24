Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $185.16 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $185.16 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,356.54 or 0.06972045 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00083360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00032295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars.

