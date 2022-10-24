OpenBlox (OBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $91,708.00

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $91,708.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.59 or 0.28371573 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011081 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

