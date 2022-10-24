Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,890,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $156,358,000 after purchasing an additional 84,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

ORCL traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.35. 217,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,438. The stock has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.