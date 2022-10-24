OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

In related news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Michael Celano bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,823 shares in the company, valued at $502,085.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronny B. Lancaster bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $263,538 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

